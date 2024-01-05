Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.29. 4,142,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,809,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.10.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 73.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,394,000 after buying an additional 33,348,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,060,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,484 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 77,777 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 45.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile



Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.



