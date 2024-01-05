Avante (CVE:XX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.78. Avante shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Avante Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avante news, insider George Christopoulos bought 180,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$140,573.40. Insiders bought 265,500 shares of company stock worth $209,851 over the last three months. 59.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avante Company Profile

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

