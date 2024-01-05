Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 13.3% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. 155,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,389. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

