Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. 2,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,070% from the average session volume of 47 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

