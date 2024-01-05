Band Protocol Price Tops $1.93 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $265.05 million and $15.43 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00004380 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 142,065,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,665,418 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

