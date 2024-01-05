Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.25

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.25 and traded as high as $21.90. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 40,204 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $351.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

