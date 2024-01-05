Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.75

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 411275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

