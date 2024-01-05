Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.21. 1,289,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,413,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

