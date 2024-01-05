Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 936 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.39. 964,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

