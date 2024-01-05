Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,252,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 93,013 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $106.77. 2,040,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

