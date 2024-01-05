Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 15,771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,314 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,859. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

