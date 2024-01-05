Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 32,553,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,373,395. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

