Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells $50,382.94 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

BEAM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. 1,020,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $50.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

