Beldex Price Hits $0.0441 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $260.67 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,241.56 or 0.05119997 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00082487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00029903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,223,372 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,483,372 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

