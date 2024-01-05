Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $260.50 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $260.50 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.42 or 0.05137476 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00029473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,230,372 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,490,372 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

