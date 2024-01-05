Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.14

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.14 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.55 ($0.44). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 14,114 shares.

Benchmark Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.98. The firm has a market cap of £258.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,727.25, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

