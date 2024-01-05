Bensler LLC Buys 623 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bensler LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.4% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $135,462,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $542.83. The stock had a trading volume of 356,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $544.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.40. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

