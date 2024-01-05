Bensler LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bensler LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,223. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

