Bensler LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bensler LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,470. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

