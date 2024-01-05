Bensler LLC Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bensler LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,667 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 4.0% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bensler LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,984,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after acquiring an additional 124,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 120,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 992,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.