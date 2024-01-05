Bensler LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bensler LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $551.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

