Bensler LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,300. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.