Bensler LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,215.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,506. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,365.12 and a 52 week high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,029.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.