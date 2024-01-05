Bensler LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bensler LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 960,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,739. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
