Bensler LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bensler LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $14.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,533.72. 237,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,051. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $847.01 and a one year high of $1,660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,507.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,341.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.