Bensler LLC Purchases Shares of 10,940 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,940 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.61. 1,314,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 160.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

