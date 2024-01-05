Bensler LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 172,623 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.38. 190,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,094. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

