Bensler LLC Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bensler LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.07. The company had a trading volume of 523,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,302. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.02. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

