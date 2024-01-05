Bensler LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bensler LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

