Bensler LLC Sells 4,408 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bensler LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $73.39. 300,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

