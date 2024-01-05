Bensler LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after buying an additional 463,055 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,788. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

