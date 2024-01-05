BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 713,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,809,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.