Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00042375 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

