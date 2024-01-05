BitTorrent-New Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32.83 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $32.83 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000111 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $32,023,277.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

