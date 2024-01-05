Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.05. 807,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

