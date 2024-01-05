Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

Blue Moon Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

