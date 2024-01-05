Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,438,666 shares traded.

Blue Star Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11.

About Blue Star Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.