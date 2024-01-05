BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,906 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. Fortive makes up 1.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,534,000 after purchasing an additional 999,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. 304,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

