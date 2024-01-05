BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 956,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

