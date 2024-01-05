BNC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

