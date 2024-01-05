BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. CF Industries comprises about 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 934,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

NYSE CF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $81.18. 345,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,982. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

