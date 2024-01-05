Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.790- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.4 million-$520.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.9 million. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.79 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,265. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $59.21 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boot Barn by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.