Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $616,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.04. 405,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

