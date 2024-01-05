Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 250 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $72.69. 742,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,247. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,761 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

