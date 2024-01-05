Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 3,268 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,398 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.46. 3,234,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

