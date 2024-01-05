Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 4,775 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. WealthOne LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHAK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $678.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.