Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 126,775 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,775 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after buying an additional 2,873,170 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 144,927 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,729,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,224. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

