Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 670 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,991 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.63. 657,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,796. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $153.89 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average of $204.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

