Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 101,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

