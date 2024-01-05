Canal Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $676.16. 723,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,985. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $666.37 and its 200 day moving average is $600.04.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

